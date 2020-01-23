Truce at last: FG, S/West governors reach compromise on Amotekun

Truce at last: FG, S/West governors reach compromise on Amotekun

Thursday, January 23, 2020 7:27 pm


Amotekun

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, met today with South West Governors, the Attorney General of the Federation and the Inspector General of Police.

The meeting was at the instance of the Governors who had asked to see President Muhammadu Buhari over the controversy surrounding the Amotekun Initiative. However due to the President’s foreign engagement, he asked the Vice President to host the meeting.

The meeting was very fruitful and unanimous resolutions were made on the way forward.

Having regard to the need for all hands to be on deck in addressing the security concerns across the country, it was agreed that the structure of Amotekun should also align with the Community Policing strategy of the Federal Government.

It was also agreed that necessary legal instruments will be put in place by each of the States to give legal backing to the initiative and address all issues concerning the regulation of the security structure

