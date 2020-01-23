Video: Horror! How Boko Haram Executed Nigerian Student

…how a friend foretold his death

By Nehru Odeh

ISIS Amaq ‘news agency’ has released a video footage showing a child of about 12 years executing Ropvil Daciya a student of the University of Maiduguri. The execution occurred in an unidentified area of Bornu State. In the horrific video, the child warns: ‘We won’t stop until we take revenge for all the blood that was spilled.’

However, the intriguing thing about this killing is that though Daciya, who had just gained admission into the University of Maiduguri was bubbling with excitement with hope that he would soon become an undergraduate, did not in the end make it to the University. He was on his way to to the university in order to resume a new academic session when he was captured by Boko Haram insurgents and executed.

Still, a more intriguing aspect of Daciya’s death was that three months ago, on 15 October, 2019, the student who hailed from Pashin in Plateau State, shared on his Facebook page a post showing he had just been admitted into the University of Maiduguri. Though Daciya was over the moon, one Manji Lukas’son Toktur, his friend on Facebook, was not carried away. “May boko Haram no ham u ooooooh brother. God is ur strength,” he commented, knowing the danger lurking ahead.

And like déjà vu, the danger foretold happened three months later, after Daciya had spent the Christmas holidays with his family and was on his way to school. Boko Haram insurgents ambushed him and a boy of about twelve years was ordered to execute him.

An image of the distressing footage has been shared online by SITE Intelligence Group, an organisation which tracks the activity of jihadist groups. “There is no end to ISIS’s immorality,” said Rita Katz, Director of SITE Intelligence Group, adding that the video was also a “throwback to the terror group’s days of children conducting gruesome executions” . According to Katz, the boy who carried out the execution was from the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terror organization.

ISIS is notorious for routinely using young children, dubbed ‘cubs of the Caliphate’, to carry out the killings of abductees. The Islamic State’s West Africa branch was formed after a faction broke away from Nigerian Islamist group, Boko Haram in 2016.

This video footage is coming the same period Boko Haram beheaded Rev. Lawan Andimi, the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Michika, Adamawa State, after it rejectd a N50 million ransom.

Last month, 11 Christian hostages were reportedly killed by ISWAP terrorists in Borno on Christmas Day. A video released showed 13 hostages, 10 believed to be Christian and three Muslim. ISWAP claimed they spared the lives of two of the Muslims. The terror group said they killed the captives to avenge the killing of their leaders, Abu bakr al-Baghdadi and Abul-Hasan Al-Muhajir, in Iraq and Syria.