By Nehru Odeh

Rio Ferdinand has not been in his best mood of late. He is visibly angry at his former club, Manchester United, following the red devils defeat by Bunley yesterday, 22 January 2020. The former defender of Manchester United, who helped the club win several English Premier League titles and the Champions League is not angry just because of the defeat but also because the money that had been expended on the club hasn’t had any effect, given the club’s poor showing so far this season. Manchester is currently sixth on the EPL league table and 30 points behind Liverpool.

“You said 600 million pounds spent on the squad but on what? I don’t see that. I don’t see that money. There is nothing there that suggests to me it is laying down the foundation for the future,” Ferdinand, visibly bitter, lamented.

Ferdinand, who spoke on BT Sport after the match yesterday, said he was embarrassed and expressed his fears for the club’s future.

“I’m sitting up here and if I’m honest, I’m embarrassed. I don’t see what is coming next. I don’t see a pathway. I don’t see a target on the board and them saying: ‘let’s get to that’. Put this result to one side and the actual recruitment and the foundation is not there to go on and challenge for something, not immediately but in a couple of years.”

He said the club’s management cannot defend the 600 million pounds that have been spent on the club. He also expressed fears that the club is on the verge of losing its teeming supporters.

“Money has been spent willy-nilly for the last several years. What has been invested? You can’t defend this…Kids are not going to want to support United now around the country. They won’t want to come and see United based on what they are seeing out there. It’s not going to happen. Fans are walking out after 84 minutes, it’s an embarrassment.

He also had a piece of advice for the club’s management. ”People at the top need to look and see this and make changes. I don’t see where they are going,” he said.

However, Ferdinand, painting a contrasting picture, praised Liverpool, which is currently sitting comfortably on top of the league table.

“You look at Liverpool and they are the team who everyone is aspiring to be at the moment. That club don’t buy players because they are the best player in a certain position. They buy a player who is the best to fit in their system and will actually be in that system for a number of years. It’s not a short-term fix, it’s longevity that they are looking for,” he maintained.