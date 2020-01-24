Airtel launches new number range

Airtel Nigeria on Friday announced that it had added 0904 number series to its numbering range, following the approval of the industry regulator, Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC).

Dinesh Balsingh,the Chief Commercial Officer at Airtel, in a statement said the new number series, which brings its growing numbering range scheme to nine, would give opportunity for more Nigerians to join the network with the widest 4G coverage.

“Aside the 0904 number range, Airtel currently has the following numbering series: 0802, 0808, 0708, 0812, 0701, 0902, 0907 and 0901.

“The expansion to accommodate more telecoms customers is an affirmation to the fact that Airtel is the network of first choice for many Nigerians.

“Airtel expresses its profound appreciation to all our customers and to new customers who have demonstrated by their actions that Airtel is not just an innovative and reliable network but a network with compelling value offerings.

“We assure our customers that we will not rest on our laurels as we create more unique and customized propositions that will empower them to realize their dreams as well as succeed in their personal and professional endeavours,” Balsingh said.