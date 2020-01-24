IGP Adamu: Police ready for Saturday’s constituency re-runs

Friday, January 24, 2020 7:55 pm


 

IGP Mohammed Adamu


* Orders CPs in the affected States to beef-up security

 

In view of the forthcoming Re-run Elections in 28 Federal and State Constituencies – covering one Senatorial District, 12 House of Representatives and 15 State Assemblies – on Saturday, 25th January, 2020, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, has ordered a comprehensive security arrangement for all Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) offices and facilities in the affected 11 states across the country.

Consequently, Commissioners of Police in Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Benue, Cross River, Imo, Kaduna, Kano, Niger, Ogun and Sokoto States, where the elections will be conducted, have been directed to put in place adequate security arrangements towards ensuring hitch-free elections and a level playing ground for all the candidates and parties in the elections. Similarly, personnel deployed have been strictly warned to abide by the laws guiding the conduct of officers on election duty.

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police has reiterated that Police personnel deployed for the elections will be professional and apolitical in the discharge of their responsibilities. He therefore enjoins politicians and candidates standing in for the elections as well as the electorates, to ensure strict conformity to the rule of law.

 

