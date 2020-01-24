Liverpool move towards title with 2-1 win at Wolves

Liverpool move towards title with 2-1 win at Wolves

Friday, January 24, 2020 12:34 am


Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk with team mates REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Liverpool extended their English Premier League (EPL) lead to 16 points with a hard-fought 2-1 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers thanks to goals from Jordan Henderson and Roberto Firmino on Thursday.

Henderson’s eighth minute goal, which came off his shoulder from a Trent Alexander-Arnold corner-kick, quietened a raucous crowd inside a mist-shrouded Molineux.

But Wolves, under coach Nuno Espirito Santo, have built a reputation for upsetting more illustrious opponents.

They came roaring back in the 51st minute when Raul Jimenez steered home a powerful header from a cross by the lively Adama Traore.

Both sides then squandered chances before Firmino found space in the box to settle the outcome with an 84th minute strike that gave
Liverpool a 14th consecutive league win.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp punched the air and their fans sang “We shall not be moved” as the relentless Reds close in on their first top-flight title in three decades.

The win put Liverpool on 67 points and still with a game in hand over last season’s champions Manchester City who have 51.(Reuters/NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    48 mins ago

    Police arrest 2 for organising protest over pension in Abia
    1 hour ago

    Police rescue 20 kidnapped victims in Kaduna
    2 hours ago

    Ganduje: I have never seen anyone as selfish as Kwankwaso
    2 hours ago

    UK-Africa Summit: Buhari returns to Abuja
    2 hours ago

    Cult wars: Leaders in Ikorodu community beg for police station
    3 hours ago

    Wike: How we will run Rivers’ Real Madrid Academy
    3 hours ago

    Lassa fever: Kano Govt explains alleged 292 cases
    3 hours ago

    Amotekun: On the volte face of AGF