Man docked for allegedly threatening to kill DPO

A 20-year-old, Odetayo Sunday, on Friday appeared before an Ile-Ife Magistrates ‘Court in Osun on Friday for allegedly threatening to kill a Divisional Police Officer( DPO), Adeloye Adekanmi.

Sunday, whose address was not provided,  is facing a charge of threat to life to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp Emmanuel Abdullahi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Thursday at 11:00a.m. at Iloromu Quarters, Ile-Ife.

Abdullahi said that the defendant threatened the life of Adekanmi, the DPO of “A Division”  Police Station in Ile-Ife.

He also said the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of the peace when he challenged and threatened the DPO for questioning him about  his operating a generator  for 24 hours.

Abdullahi said the offence contravened Sections 84, 86(1) and 249(d) of the Criminal Law of Osun, 2002.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Ola Ibrahim, urged the court to grant his client  bail in liberal terms, promising  that he would not jump bail, but  provide substantial sureties.

The Magistrate, Mr Joseph Owolawi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Owolawi ordered that the sureties must swear to an affidavit of means.

He said that one of the sureties should  be a civil servant on Grade Level 12 while the other should provide  three years tax payment to Osun Government.

The magistrate adjourned the case till March 3 for mention.

