Oko Oloyun’s killing: Police reveal new shocking facts!

On Friday, 24 January, the Police in Oyo State revealed more shocking facts about the murder of Alhaji Fatai Yusuf (Oko Oloyun), an alternative medicine practitioner.

He was shot dead on Thursday 23 January on the Igbo-Ora-Eruwa road by some assailants.

SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, the Police Public Relations Officer in Oyo, issued a statement on Friday, linking Oko Oloyun’s murder with a fire incident in his Lagos office, possibly to burn a suspected fraud into ashes.

According to the statement: “The report of Yusuf’s death was received by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Igbo-ora that the two-car convoy of the deceased was allegedly ambushed shortly after passing through five different police stop and search teams along Igbo-Ora road by yet-to-be-identified assailants who fired at the moving vehicles on the road from the thick forest.”

“The two-man armed escorts of policemen protecting the deceased engaged the assailants, but they managed to escape back into the forest after a single shot had hit the deceased, who died later of his bullet injuries.”

“An interesting twist to the story was that the deceased had earlier detected an alleged bookkeeping records fraud in his Lagos office, which subsequently allegedly led to the burning of some financial/bookkeeping records.”

“In addition to other possible motives, a plausible nexus is, therefore, being suspected between the fire incident and the attack on the deceased.”

“Some of his staff and two police escorts are being questioned by a team of crack detectives from the homicide section of State Criminal Investigation Department, Iyaganku, Ibadan, with a view of finding and apprehending the fleeing suspects, who committed the heinous act.”

The PPRO said further that the Police in Oyo are working in concert with their colleagues in other states to ensure that the “directive of the Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, to unravel the killers was complied with.”

The Commissioner of Police, Shina Olukolu, according to the PPRO, had “promised to bring the culprits to justice within the shortest possible time.”

The Police image maker asked good spirited Nigerians to give them more information to “assist it in the apprehension of the assailants.”