Photos: Gov Sanwo-Olu Meets Mayor of London

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (right) in a discussion with the Mayor of London, Mr. Sadiq Khan (left), while others watches on during the Governor’s meeting with the Mayor in London on Thursday, January 23, 2020.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Nigeria held a meeting with the Mayor Of London, Mr. Sadiq Khan and UK’s Minister for International Trade, Mr. Graham Stuart in London on Thursday, 23 January 2020.
See more photos below:
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (left) with the Mayor of London, Mr. Sadiq Khan
L-R: Deputy Mayor of London for Business, Mr. Rajesh Agrawal; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Mayor of London, Mr. Sadiq Khan and Deputy Mayor for Culture and the Creative Industries, Justine Simons
R-L: Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Special Adviser to the Governor on Agriculture, Ms. Bisola Olusanya; UK Minister for Investment, Mr. Graham Stuart and British Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, Mrs. Harriet Thompson
UK Minister for Investment, Mr. Graham Stuart (left) with Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu
L-R: Special Adviser to the Governor for Commerce and Industry, Mr. Oladele Ajayi; British Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, Mrs. Harriet Thompson; UK Minister for Investment, Mr. Graham Stuart; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Director-General, Lagos State Public Private Partnership Office, Mr. Ope George; Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora and Foreign Relations, Mr. Jermaine Sanwo-Olu and Special Adviser to the Governor on Agriculture, Ms. Bisola Olusanya
