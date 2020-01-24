Police explain how Oko Oloyun was murdered

Mr Gbenga Fadeyi, Oyo state Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO) who confirmed killing of popular Lagos-based trado-medical expert, Mr Fatai Yusuf, otherwise known as Oko Oloyun, has described how the tragedy happened.

Yusuf, as the PPRO was quoted in the media, was killed around 4:30 pm on the road while travelling to Iseyin, Oyo State. He was reportedly attacked by some hoodlums at Igboora. His corpse has been deposited at the mortuary of Igbo-Ora General Hospital.

Fadeyi, a Superintendent of Police (SP), said the Commissioner of Police Mr Shina Olukolu has visited the site of the incident along with some deputy commissioners.

The PPRO said Olukolu has directed a manhunt for the hoodlums.

Before his gruesome murder, Yusuf was the President of Physiotherapists Association of Nigeria.

His businesses were Oko-Oloyun Worldwide and De-Fayus International.

He also got involved in some money ventures, promising high returns, as high as 10 per cent to investors.