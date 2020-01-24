Police rescue 20 kidnapped victims in Kaduna

Police rescue 20 kidnapped victims in Kaduna

Friday, January 24, 2020 12:27 am


FILE: Police combing bush for kidnapped victims

Kaduna State Police Command said it had rescued 20 victims that were allegedly kidnapped along Kaduna -Zaria highway on January 14.
The Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo, made the disclosure in a statement signed and released to journalists in Kaduna on Thursday.
Sabo expressed the determination of the command to secure the unconditional release of all kidnapped victims in the state.
He gave the names of the rescued victims to include, Isa Sanni,  Shitu Azeez Olalekan, Kadiri Nurudeen, Raheem Rasheed,  Idris Yahaya,  Usman Abdullahi,  Isiyaku Jibrin, Abubakar Mohammed,  Mu’azu Ibrahim, and Musa Alsami.
Others include: Adamu Sani,  Usaini Haruna,  Sani Musa, Ibrahim Hassan and  Adamu Ibrahim. Haruna A. Ayuba,  Yau Sanusi, Sunday Istifanus, Thomas Joseph and Olowoyeye Samuel.
He said that two of the victims had earlier paid ransom, but were not released until the police rescued them.
He added that the latest success followed the earlier 11 victims rescued between Jan. 21 and Jan. 22, at Maidaro and Kaduna-Zaria axis respectively.
He said that nine victims of the same incident, who were intercepted by security operatives while on Man-Hunt Operation of the fleeing bandits within the Giwa axis were rescued.
The police spokesman noted that all the rescued victims had been debriefed by the Commissioner of Police, CP Umar Muri and were supported to reunite with their respective families.
Sabo reiterated the assurance of the command to the good people of Kaduna State of continued battle against criminals and criminality with a view to reducing crime to the barest in the state.
“The CP, therefore, enjoins the general public to continue to support the command on this noble course,” Sabo said. (
Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    48 mins ago

    Police arrest 2 for organising protest over pension in Abia
    1 hour ago

    Liverpool move towards title with 2-1 win at Wolves
    2 hours ago

    Ganduje: I have never seen anyone as selfish as Kwankwaso
    2 hours ago

    UK-Africa Summit: Buhari returns to Abuja
    2 hours ago

    Cult wars: Leaders in Ikorodu community beg for police station
    3 hours ago

    Wike: How we will run Rivers’ Real Madrid Academy
    3 hours ago

    Lassa fever: Kano Govt explains alleged 292 cases
    3 hours ago

    Amotekun: On the volte face of AGF