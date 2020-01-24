UI offers admission to 4,359 out of 19,482

Friday, January 24, 2020 10:50 pm


University of Ibadan

The Senate of the University of Ibadan on Friday approved the provisional offer of undergraduate admission to 4,359 candidates for the 2019/2020 academic session.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Idowu Olayinka, who presided over the emergency Senate meeting, said that out of this figure, 4,100 had been processed through JAMB while about 3, 709 had paid the acceptance fee for admission.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the figures were contained in a release by the Senate of the university and made available to newsmen in Ibadan.

According to the Vice Chancellor, while 19, 482 sat for the post UTME examination of the premier university, 12, 450 scored 50 per cent and above and were subjected to cut-off marks set for courses to select the best of the applicants.

The senate of the institution stated that it would continue to maintain impeccable and flawless admission procedures.

