Woman arrested for inserting pepper in girl’s private part

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Officers and men of the Rivers State Police command are interrogating a middle-aged woman, Madam Blessing Tamunokoru, for allegedly inserting pepper into private part of a 14 -year old housemaid, Mary Okon Elijah. Based on complaints of neighbours to the Police over the inhuman physical abuse of her maid, detectives attached to the Central Police Station,Port Harcourt township effected the arrest of Madam Tamunokoru. Neighbours who constantly witnessed regular abuse of the housemaid alerted a human rights group, Civil Rights Council. The girl who having deep open wounds was crying for help as she was hawking kerosene .

When arrested, Tamunokoru, however, denied inserting pepper in the girl’s private part, but admitted flogging and inflicting wounds on her “to ensure she was disciplined”. She claimed that the girl was stubborn and needed strong hand to “become a better person.”

Meanwhile the 14 -year old victim alleged that her madam used wire to flog her and sometimes she poured hot water on her legs for not being able to sell all the kerosene given to her to hawk around the market.

When contacted, the Spokesman of the Rivers State Police Command, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the arrest assuring that the woman would be charged to court soon for the laws to take its full course.

Meanwhile the State C hairman of the Civil Rights Council, Prince Wiro, who was alerted of the girl’s situation recalled that he saw the girl weeping and hawking kerosene.

“Some neighbours and l inquired from her why she was crying. She told us that she is 14 years old. She is from Akwa-Ibom and her name is Mary Okon Elijah. She said her madam inserted pepper in her private part and most times she does not eat”.