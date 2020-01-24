Workshop warns on dangers of stigmatisation of rape victims

Workshop warns on dangers of stigmatisation of rape victims

Friday, January 24, 2020 6:55 am



Speakers at a workshop on “Women’s sexual reproductive health and rights,” organised by Ipas Nigeria, an international non-profit organisation, has warned on the dangers of stigmatisation of victims of rape and other sexual violence in Nigeria.

The Policy and Advocacy Adviser of the organisation, Mrs Doris Ikpeze, gave the warning in her presentation on Thursday – day two of the four-day workshop in Owerri – entitled, “Unseen hands and consequences of sexual violence.”

Ikpeze said that many rape victims had been compelled to engage in untoward acts, including suicide and unsafe abortion, where pregnancy resulted from rape, because of the fear of stigmatisation by the society.

According to her, victims of rape already have a lot of consequential effect of sexual violence to grapple with.

Ikpeze therefore opined that societal stigmatisation against them would further worsen their plight.

She further said that stigmatisation was largely responsible for why people hardly open up, when they fall victim of rape and incest.

She said that rape or sexual violence also had other consequences on the victim, including physical suffering, change in behavioural, psychological and reproductive health of the victim.

She further said that the development could also result in withdrawal syndrome, self blame and distrust for other people.

The former Country Director of Ipas, Mrs Hauwa Shekarau, who spoke on “Nigeria’s International Commitment to Women’s Health”, said that women’s health should be both policy and human rights issue.

Shekarau, Executive Director, Women Law and Development Inititiative, said that Nigeria was a signatory to some international treatise and conventions, including The Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination Against Women (1979) and Banjul Declaration.

Others are Viena Declaration on Human Rights (1993), International Conference on Population and Development programme action (1994) and Beijing 1995, among others.

She therefore urged the government to enforce women health laws so that issues of sexual violence, maternal mortally and unsafe abortion could be effectively addressed.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 mins ago

    U.S. moves to curtail “birth tourism”
    16 mins ago

    NDLEA reveals airlines preferred by Nigerian drug traffickers
    37 mins ago

    Coronavirus not a global emergency – WHO committee
    38 mins ago

    N10b: Dangote Foundation empowers 34,000 women in Katsina
    45 mins ago

    Why Nigeria may never have functional roads – NEC
    48 mins ago

    NPSC Generates N44.4bn Income in 2018 Financial Year
    59 mins ago

    Police explain how Oko Oloyun was murdered
    1 hour ago

    Electricity challenge: NEC committee invite memoranda from Nigerians