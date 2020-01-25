Alleged vote buying: EFCC invades election venue in Imo

Alleged vote buying: EFCC invades election venue in Imo

Saturday, January 25, 2020 8:12 pm


EFCC operatives

Officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Saturday invaded booth 003 Umucaram Amaraku in Isiala Mbano council area of Imo over alleged vote-buying.

The anti graft agency, in company of combined security agencies, stormed the election value and interrogated Mr Obinna Onwubuariri, candidate of PDP in the rerun election.

INEC had fixed Jan. 25 for the rerun of Okigwe North Federal constituency following nullification of the election by an appeal court.

However, the EFCC told NAN that they stormed the election venue to investigate allegation of vote-buying against the PDP candidate.

They also attempted to arrest a police orderly attached to Onwubuariri but for the intervention of some military officials.

Obinna is currently serving as the member representing Okigwe North Federal constituency at the National Assembly.

Meanwhile, there was a general voter apathy in the rerun election.

Speaking to NAN on the development, Onwubuariri alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) had planned to rig the election.

He alleged that APC leaders in Isiala Mbano led by Sen. Ifeanyi Araraume influenced results in the area.

Also reacting, an APC chieftain in Isiala Mbano, Mr Jerry Onye, said there was no crisis in the area.

He said APC loyalist complied with election rules and expressed optimism of victory in the election.

