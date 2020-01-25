Amotekun, a child of necessity, say S/West Speakers

Worried by the prevailing security situation in the country, the Speakers of the Six South-West States, under the auspices of Conference of Speakers of South West State Legislatures, have thrown their weight behind the Western Nigeria Security Network (Operation Amotekun), describing it as a supportive security mechanism targeted at curtailing threats and protecting lives and property of the people.

The Speaker, Ondo State House of Assembly and Chairman of the Conference, Rt. Hon. Bamidele Oleyelogun, stated this at the Security Summit, organised by the group in Ibadan, explaining that the core objective of Operation Amotekun was to complement the efforts of existing security agencies in the country, with a view to restoring public confidence in the government.

Oleyelogun who commended the South West Governors for the various proactive strategies deployed at combating security challenges, noted that the security situation of the country over the years had necessitated the summit of the Speakers to put in place legislations aimed at salvaging the western region of various insecurity practices, including armed robbery and kidnapping which had claimed innocent lives.

He implored Speakers and members of the State Houses of Assembly to support the Executive in their states, through legislations that would give legal strength to the security arrangement.

The Chairman informed that the quest for financial autonomy by the State legislative arm was aimed at deepening democratic practices, as it would give meaning to the concept of separation of powers, as defined by the constitution and make the legislature well functional, informed and independent for effective legislative work.

In his remark shortly after the conference, the Speaker, Ogun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Olakunle Oluomo, said Ogun State had already taken the lead in support of the security arrangement through the passage of the State Community Social Orientation and Safety Corps Agency Law, 2017 (SO SAFE CORPS) during the 8th Assembly, which was signed into law, in December, 2017.

He added that environmental and cultural diversity of the nation required community policing, to assist the nation’s established security agencies through intelligence gathering, to further enhance security network in the society.

In his welcome address, the host and the Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin, admonished lawmakers in the six legislative houses to support the governors with necessary legislative backing, for reinforced security architecture of the region, towards curbing the rising spate of kidnapping, armed robbery and other criminal acts.

Other at the conference were; the Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, his colleagues from Ekiti, Rt. Hon. Niyi Afuye, and Osun State, Rt. Hon. Timothy Owoeye.