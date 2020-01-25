Amotekun: S/west governors will still meet Buhari, says Akeredolu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu says the governors of the Southwest will still meet with President Muhammadu Buhari over the Western Nigeria Security Initiative codenamed Amotekun.

Akeredolu revealed this while speaking to journalists over claims by former governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, that the Amotekun security initiative by Southwest governors was a ploy to create Oduduwa Republic.

Akeredolu who dismissing the claim by Musa, however said following the meeting of Southwest governors with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo over the controversies generated by the initiative on Thursday, South-west governors will also meet with President Muhammadu Buhari on the matter of Amotekun.

“I can tell you that we had a fruitful discussion with the vice president, including the Inspector General of Police and the Attorney General and Minister of Justice. Our letter was to see the president but since he was going to be in London we decided to see the vice president before his return.”

Akeredolu, who is the chairman of South West Governors Forum further said it was not possible for any part of the country to break away because “this nation has come to stay,” contrary to claims by Musa and others.

The Ondo State Governor said, “I least expected Balarabe Musa to say what he said because he is a respected leader. From his days in the defunct NEPU, PRP and when he was impeached as governor, he was a progressive person and I believe he is still one.

“I don’t know, maybe he was misquoted, but what was attributed to him is not possible because I made it possible in my speech during the launch that Amotekun is not a regional army, we are not paramilitary. All we want to do is to ensure that our forests should have men who can go in there, arrest these bandits and help the police in their work.

“I also said this nation has come to stay, if only for one reason, for my sake it would stay. My wife is Ibo, so if you break up this country where will my children go? I believe in this country totally so it will not break,” he said