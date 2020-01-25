Bolivia cut-off diplomatic relations with Cuba

Bolivia’s Interim Government, on Friday broke off diplomatic relations with Cuba, accusing the Caribbean island of having shown permanent hostility toward the Andean country.

Bolivia has had a conservative government since November, when Senate vice president Jeanine Anez, declared herself Head of state.

Violent protests had previously forced leftist president Evo Morales, a Cuban ally, to go into exile.

Interim Foreign Minister Yerko Nunez, criticized a tweet by his Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodriguez, who on Thursday accused Anez of having staged a coup and of “servility” toward the U.S.

“The Cuban government has systematically damaged the bilateral relations based on mutual respect, non-interference in internal affairs,“ Nunez said.

He criticized the recent and inadmissible comments of Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, the permanent hostility and constant attacks by Cuba against Bolivia’s constitutional government.

The Anez government had already severed relations with leftist Venezuela, increasing its international isolation.

Bolivians will elect a new president and parliament on May 3.(Xinhua/NAN)