Investigate N14 trillion stolen in Niger Delta, I Go Die tells EFCC

He spoke on Saturday, during the EFCC’s Fitness Exercise organised in collaboration with EFCC Ambassadors with the theme: “Let’s Unite in the War Against Corruption.”

According to the comedian, N14 trillion allocated to the Niger Delta region could not be accounted for, “meaning they have been stolen. I was passing through Port Harcourt, Rivers State a few weeks ago when I saw the militants blocking the road complaining of the underdevelopment of the region”.

He said: “I alighted and spoke with them for 20 minutes, telling them that those who stole the money meant for the development of the region are flying jets and not the public who use the road that they have blocked them from accessing.

“They listened to me. I want the EFCC to investigate these people who stole the money meant for the region.”

He charged Nigerians to support the EFCC to enable it deliver on its mandate to reduce corruption to the barest minimum.