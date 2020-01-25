Medical University: Gov Dickson’s parting gift to Bayelsa

As Governor Seriake Dickson prepares to leave office on Valentine Day, 14 February, one of the structures he will leave behind is the Bayelsa State Medical University (BMU). This week, it took off with the successful matriculation of 208 students in nine academic programmes.

Speaking as the Visitor to the University on Wednesday at its maiden matriculation ceremony, Governor Dickson called on the incoming government and entire Ijaw nation to give the necessary support the BMU, the secondly public specialized medical institution in the country, for the general good.

A statement by his Chief press Secretary, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei quoted the governor as having said that the BMU was an idea that has become a soothing reality not only in Bayelsa but also the entire Ijaw nation and Nigeria.

The Governor who said that the BMU was not about him or his administration noted that it was imperative for all to support the growth of the institution in the pursuit of the realization of the great vision that inspired the BMU.

According to Governor Dickson, the vision behind the establishment of the BMU is about the long term strategic interest and future of the people of the state.

He said the rationale for establishing the institution was to produce medical manpower that would serve the needs of not only the state but also the whole country.

“We want to take over the world in the area of medical knowledge and research. We want to produce the highest number of medical doctors, pharmacists and other medical personnel.” he said

According to Governor Dickson there is no specialised medical university in the whole country and entire West Africa, with the kind of facilities of the BMU.

Congratulating the matriculating students, the governor said he was fulfilled to see the progress that had taken place in the University and expressed gratitude to parents and students for sharing in his dream.

In his speech, the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, represented by Mr. Chris Myaki praised Governor Dickson for what he called, his audacity and uncommon zeal in providing qualitative and inclusive university education.

Prof. Rasheed saluted Governor Dickson’s courage on embarking in the establishment of an institution of medicine and medical sciences that is capital intensive and assured the BMU of the Commission’s support.

“As a Commission we salute you and we urge you to sustain the tempo. The NUC and Federal Ministry of Education are proud to be associated with the decision by your government to establish a specialized medical university which is one out of the only five specialised medical universities in the country.”

Prof. Rasheed also noted that there is an urgent need for all stakeholders to make huge investments in health education and health care services in addressing the brain-drain syndrome in the health sector.

Also in his address, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the institution’s Governing Council, Prof. Nimi Briggs, described BMU as a dream come true.

Prof. Briggs gave kudos to Governor Dickson for his foresight in setting up the institution and urged the students to seek knowledge that would improve them, their families and society.

Also, the Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ebitimitula Etebu, said on 31st of January 2018, the BMU was accorded recognition by the NUC as the 48th State University and the 170th university in the Nigerian university system.

He maintained that in July 2019, officials of the NUC visited BMU to conduct a resource verification exercise to enable the institution obtain approvals for programmes such as Medicine, Pharmacy, Nursing, Medical Laboratory Science, Biomedical Engineering among others.

Prof Etebu also noted that in September 2019, the NUC approved the establishment of full-time mode of study in nine academic programmes for BMU such as Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, Physics with Electronics among others.

Highpoint of the event was the commissioning of the university’s administrative building, two 72 units of Girls’ hostels, two 72 units Boys’ hostels and staff quarters with 36 units of two bedroom flats.

Others are, 24 units of three bedroom staff quarters, 4 Laboratories for Biology, chemisrty, physics and bio chemistry.