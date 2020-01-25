Mushin plank market, 4 other buildings ravaged by fire in Lagos

The popular Amu Plank Market in Mushin was among five buildings and facilities ravaged by fire in various locations in Lagos State within the last two days.

Director General, Lagos Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that areas affected were Ogba, Agege, Lekki, Ikeja GRA and Mushin.

NAN reports that many shops and buildings at the Mushin plank market went up in flames during the fire which started around 11.p.m. on Friday.

Amu market is popular stockist of building materials ranging from tiles, planks, various imported doors and paints, among others.

Oke-Osanyintolu said that the response teams arrived at the scene in Mushin at 1:52 a.m. on Saturday after receiving call that Amu building material market was on fire.

According to him, the outbreak culminated in heavy explosions of plywood and asbestos materials being stored in the market.

“The Lagos State Fire Service, the Federal Fire Service and LASEMA services were dispatched to the scene.

“Due to the highly flammable nature of the wooden and polyvinyl materials, the fire continued to rage with intensity.

” There is no loss of life, two buildings have been affected by the fire while the main market of about 2,200m2 with goods and merchandise worth billions of naira had already been consumed in the fire,” Oke-Osanyintolu said.