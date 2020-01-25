Police arrest 4 alleged kidnappers of LG chief

Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

The Ogun Police Command on Friday paraded four men for allegedly kidnapping the newly nominated member of the Remo North Local Government Caretaker Committee, Hon. Soniyi Taiwo along Fidiwo-ipara road of the state.

Addressing journalists after the parade, the State commissioner of Police, CP Kenneth Ebrimson revealed that on receiving the information about the kidnap of the victim, he directed the DPO Isara division to work in conjunction with other tactical teams in the command to ensure his rescue.

According to CP “In compliance with my directive, the team swung into action and embarked on technical and forensic investigation as a result of which the kidnappers were quickly geo-located”.

“Having realised that the police are closing in on them, the hoodlums released their victim but three members of the gang were subsequently apprehended as a result of intense combing of the bush where they were traced to. Their arrest led to the arrest of the fourth suspect who was tracked to Idi-Ayunre in Ibadan.”

The CP however send a note of warning to all would be criminals to either have a rethink or relocate from Ogun State.

He added that their refusal would lead to their total destruction, because the command will be taking the battle to their door step.

The suspects identified as Muhammad Addullah (25), Ibrahim Diko (20), Gambo Abdullah (25) and Mohammed Sulaimon (23) all denied the allegation when interrogated by newsmen.

In a separate interview, the victim identified all the suspects as his abductors adding that he is still traumatized by the sight of his abductors.