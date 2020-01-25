Supplementary poll: PDP wins Federal Constituency seat in Bauchi

Supplementary poll: PDP wins Federal Constituency seat in Bauchi

Saturday, January 25, 2020 11:50 pm


Voters in one of the polling units in Zaki LGA of Bauchi State.

Hon. Auwal Jatau, candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), has emerged winner of Saturday’s supplementary elections for Zaki Federal Constituency in Bauchi state.

Announcing the result in Zaki town on Saturday, the Returning Officer, Prof. Ahmed Kutama of Federal University, Dutse, said Jatau polled 15,405 votes to defeat his closest rival, Umar Tata of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who secured 15,307 votes.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Jatau contested with 19 candidates of other political parties.

The result of the Gamawa Federal Constituency re-run election is still being awaited.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    40 mins ago

    Lassa fever: 29 deaths, 195 confirmed cases reported in 11 states – NCDC
    47 mins ago

    Knighthood: Buhari sends message to Gov. Lalong
    56 mins ago

    Amotekun needs FG’s backing, says CG Vigilante Group
    1 hour ago

    FAAN explains bush fire incident around Lagos Airport
    1 hour ago

    Amotekun: Yoruba group hails Tinubu
    1 hour ago

    Mushin plank market, 4 other buildings ravaged by fire in Lagos
    2 hours ago

    Oshiomhole never respected APC’s Constitution – Party chieftain
    3 hours ago

    Edo APC crisis: Oshiomhole’s rally venue set ablaze