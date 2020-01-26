APC wins reps seat in Ogun

Sunday, January 26, 2020 11:49 am


APC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Mr Kolapo Osunsanya, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), winner of the election for Ijebu-Ode/Odogbolu/Ijebu North-East Federal Constituency in Ogun.

INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Charles Onwuka, of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), announced the results on Saturday at Ijebu-Ode Grammar School, Ijebu-Ode, collation centre of the constituency.

Onwuka said that the APC candidate polled a total vote of 25,959 to defeat his closest rival, Mr Taiwo Shote of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 21911 votes.

