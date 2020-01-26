Dr Sid, Simi’s 5 year-old marriage crashes

Dr Sid, Simi’s 5 year-old marriage crashes

Sunday, January 26, 2020 10:30 pm


Marriage

Popular Nigerian Singer, Sidney Esiri also known as Dr Sid and wife, Simi, have parted ways following allegations of abuse and domestic violence.

Simi, who confirmed the end of her five year-old union with the Marvin Records singer, said she did that to clear the air on speculations making rounds on  social media .

This was in a post she shared via her  Instagram account, @simiesiri, saying the duo were heading for a divorce and moving on as co-parents of their two daughters.

Simi has also denied allegations of abuse of her husband saying, such speculations were a dent on her character and integrity.

She wrote,”I have been consciously silent on this but as some people are out to defame my character and integrity, with a fabrication of the facts, I have chosen to address it once and for all.

“A lot of you must have known for some time now that Sid and I are no longer together and are moving forward separately with a tough decision to divorce.

“Our priority will now be working together as co-parents in raising our two beautiful girls.”

Reports first surfaced three years ago that their marriage had crashed  after his wife moved out of their matrimonial home and was spotted without her wedding ring.

However, in 2018, the couple were spotted at Dolapo Oni’s baby’s dedication.

The estranged couple got married in a lavish ceremony in August 2014.

In May 2015, they welcomed their first daughter and  their second child in December 2018.

Meanwhile, Simi has also deleted all of her wedding photos, including the anniversary posts from her handle.

In her recent photos, she no longer wears her wedding rings.

She has also unfollowed her ex-husband on Instagram.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    25 mins ago

    2020 UTME: JAMB registers 700,000 candidates in 2 weeks
    43 mins ago

    2023: Wike reveals plot by ‘anti-democratic forces’ to take over Rivers
    1 hour ago

    Just in: Basketball legend, Kobe Bryant, dies in copter crash
    1 hour ago

    One dead as Lassa fever hits Kogi
    2 hours ago

    Edo 2020: PDP lawmaker declares supports for Obaseki
    3 hours ago

    PDP wins 4 seats in Sokoto re-run elections
    3 hours ago

    How to celebrate my 60th birthday – Kwara Governor
    3 hours ago

    ‘I am not a spare tyre’ – Bauchi Deputy Gov.