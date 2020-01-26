Dr Sid, Simi’s 5 year-old marriage crashes

Marriage

Popular Nigerian Singer, Sidney Esiri also known as Dr Sid and wife, Simi, have parted ways following allegations of abuse and domestic violence.

Simi, who confirmed the end of her five year-old union with the Marvin Records singer, said she did that to clear the air on speculations making rounds on social media .

This was in a post she shared via her Instagram account, @simiesiri, saying the duo were heading for a divorce and moving on as co-parents of their two daughters.

Simi has also denied allegations of abuse of her husband saying, such speculations were a dent on her character and integrity.

She wrote,”I have been consciously silent on this but as some people are out to defame my character and integrity, with a fabrication of the facts, I have chosen to address it once and for all.

“A lot of you must have known for some time now that Sid and I are no longer together and are moving forward separately with a tough decision to divorce.

“Our priority will now be working together as co-parents in raising our two beautiful girls.”

Reports first surfaced three years ago that their marriage had crashed after his wife moved out of their matrimonial home and was spotted without her wedding ring.

However, in 2018, the couple were spotted at Dolapo Oni’s baby’s dedication.

The estranged couple got married in a lavish ceremony in August 2014.

In May 2015, they welcomed their first daughter and their second child in December 2018.

Meanwhile, Simi has also deleted all of her wedding photos, including the anniversary posts from her handle.

In her recent photos, she no longer wears her wedding rings.

She has also unfollowed her ex-husband on Instagram.