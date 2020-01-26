Edo 2020: PDP lawmaker declares supports for Obaseki

Few weeks after Chief Daisy Danjuma, a member of the PDP Board of Trustees (BOT), openly declared support for Gov Godwin Obaseki’s second term bid, another top PDP chieftain has expressed similar preference for the APC governor.

Mr Joe Edionwere, a member of the PDP representing Esan West, Esan Central and Igueben Federal constituency at the House of Representative, declared his support for Obaseki’s re-election during a Special Election Victory Thanksgiving organised by Mr Marcus Onobun, a state law maker.

The thanksgiving ceremony was held at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Iruekpen, Esan West Local Government Area, on Sunday.

“I want to tell you to continue your good works. It does not matter how long you spend in power, it is the legacy you leave behind that matters.

“Let it be known to you that those who are with you are more than those against you.

“It is about development and since that is what you stand for, there is no party in development; you have done roads, schools and health centres.

“I want to thank you on behalf of the Church. You are an Anglican, so 2020 is Anglican. May God perfect all that concerns you.

“We need you to do some roads in Iruekpen, not because we will vote for you, but because you are a good man,” he said.

Onobun, who represents Esan West, won the seat on the ticket of the APC.