How to celebrate my 60th birthday – Kwara Governor

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has asked his friends and well wishers to not to place any congratulatory advertisement in the newspaper in celebration of his 60th birthday which comes up on 5th February.

Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, spokesperson for the Governor said this in a statement issued on Sunday in Ilorin, the capital of Kwara State.

“Next week, His Excellency the Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, will be 60 years old.

“He prefers to spend the day in personal reflection on God’s unmatched kindness to him.

“Consequently, he requests that no government agency or functionaries should hold any birthday bash or publish any advertorial for him or in his honour.

“He appeals to friends, family members and well-wishers to not do so too.

“Instead, he calls on such individuals who may want to do anything for him to channel such to charities of their choice.

“His Excellency deeply appreciates the goodwill of all well-wishers,” the statement read in part.