‘I am not a spare tyre’ – Bauchi Deputy Gov.

‘I am not a spare tyre’ – Bauchi Deputy Gov.

Sunday, January 26, 2020 8:49 pm


Baba Tela, Bauchi Deputy Governor

The Deputy Governor of Bauchi State, Sen. Baba Tela, on Sunday said that he does not consider himself a spare tyre in the governance of the state.

Tela asserted that he has a constitutional role to play in his capacity.

He made this known to newsmen on Sunday in Azare, headquarters of Katagum Local Government Area of the state.

Tela was reacting to insinuations that deputy governors were like spare tyres of a vehicle and cannot offer anything to the people of the state.

“I am not a spare tyre, I have a specific duty and have a specific role, and the constitution is very clear on the role of the deputy governor and the governor in running of a state or running of the country.

“So, I think we should stick to the constitution, once we stick to the constitution, we won’t have any problem.

“It depends on the way you put things to any person, it doesn’t mean that a spare tyre does not have its own uses.

“Have a puncture at the middle of the night 120kms or 150kms away from the town and then you will know the importance of a spare tyre.

“So, it is not like spare tyres even doesn’t have their own functions, they do.

“We relate as senators and we relate as governors and deputy governors, and it may even interest you to know that I was in the Senate before my governor and he always gives me that respect.

“He always does that and I always appreciate it, but he is the governor and I respect his position as the governor and I know that he is the governor,” Tela said.

He described Gov. Bala Muhammed as a simple and down-to-earth person who carries everybody along.

“Even when he takes a decision and he later finds out that you have a superior argument, he will apologise and go with you,” Tela said.

Meanwhile, the deputy governor has said that the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state was so low and promised that the administration was equally making efforts to raise it in a way that would not negatively affect the people.

Tela assured that he and his boss were ready to work for the people and for the development of the state and country at large.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    19 mins ago

    PDP wins 4 seats in Sokoto re-run elections
    27 mins ago

    How to celebrate my 60th birthday – Kwara Governor
    1 hour ago

    Obaseki’s endorsement: Call, Umahi, Senator Danjuma to order, Orbih tells Secondus
    1 hour ago

    Police nab 86 alleged Eiye, Aiye cult members in Ikorodu
    2 hours ago

    Police in Bauchi nab runaway killer of girlfriend
    2 hours ago

    Kogi politics: Former Gov. Idris, son, reject call for expulsion from PDP
    2 hours ago

    How Buhari is changing Niger Delta- Presidency
    3 hours ago

    Jibrin: I was rigged out, but I have accepted the result