Just in: Jibrin Kofa kicked out of House of Reps

Abdulmumin Jibrin Kofa, the controversial former chairman of House Committee on Appropriation is finally out of the green chamber.

Kofa became popular when he managed the campaign that led to the emergence of Honourable Yakubu Dogara as the Speaker of House of Representatives in 2015. He was rewarded with chairmanship of the House Committee for Appropriation. However, he was later removed after he levelled allegations of budget padding against the Dogara led leadership of the House.

Kofa also helped to install Femi Gbajabiamila as the Speaker of the 9th National Assembly before his election was annulled leading to yesterday’s rerun by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC in which he was kicked out of the House of Representatives by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Alhaji Aliyu Datti Yako.

in the result of the election conducted into the Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency of Kano state on Saturday, Yako, a former commissioner of Local Government, in Kano State polled 48,601 votes to beat Kofa who ran on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, who got 13,587 votes in the rerun election.

Announcing the result of the rerun election, Professor Abdullahi Arabic, on Sunday, said, ”Aliyu Datti Yako, defeated 18 other candidates of various political parties to emerge winner.

“Aliyu Datti Yako of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected.”