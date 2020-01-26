Knighthood: Buhari sends message to Gov. Lalong

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau on his investiture as Knight of St Gregory the Great (KGG).

President Buhari’s congratulatory message was conveyed through a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Saturday.

The president also rejoiced with all citizens of Plateau state and the Lalong family on the historic recognition by His Holiness, Pope Francis.

According to him, the governor has worked very hard to restore peace to the state over the last four years, particularly supporting all the security agents in the state to realize their mandate of securing lives and property.

Buhari also noted the strategic leadership role the governor had been playing as Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum by consistently mobilizing his colleagues to tackle the peculiar challenges in the region.

He also lauded the governor for ensuring that “the Federal Government pays more attention to the demands of education, health and security’’.

The President believed Lalong’s contribution to Christendom, which attracted the Papal award, would always be remembered and appreciated by posterity.

He urged him to remain steadfast in selfless service to humanity