Leah Sharibu: Security operatives aware of marriage, conversion to Islam

Security services and negotiators were already aware since last year that Leah Sharibu was impregnated by one of the leaders of Boko terrorists, but kept the circumstance secret as they assiduously worked towards her safe release from the custody.



An intelligence source reliably told PRNigeria that Leah, who has been in the custody of the dare-devil insurgents since February 2018, was not forcefully converted to a sex slave, but wooed by one of top Boko Haram members.



Leah, the sole Christian among the initially abducted 110 students of Government Girls’ Science and Technical College Dapchi, Yobe State, was ‘hypnotized’ by the ‘warm reception’ and ‘friendly manner’ she was been treated by the BH members who kept her in hostage.



The source said: “The insurgents and their commanders have since devised a clever, deceptive and persuasive way to entice and woo girls and women whom they love and separate them from those confined to forced labour and sex-slavery after their abduction.



“Leah Sharibu was not coaxed or forced to renounce her faith. According to the information, we gathered she willingly accepted the man and converted. She was not raped serially by anyone but willingly submitted herself to one of the insurgents through enticement.”

