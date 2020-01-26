Menace! Monkeys Now Chase Humans to Death in India



By Nehru Odeh

Monkeys are ostensibly waging war against humans in India. And that onslaught has resulted in many casualties. The latest is Jayanti Swain , a 45-year old woman who died after she was chased off her roof in india. That death is one in a series caused by monkeys in the Asian country.

The woman was hanging up her clothes when a monkey went after her in the Jajpur district of Odisha on the eastern coast. She panicked and tried to get away but couldn’t. She was later found lying on the ground by her family who heard her shrieks. She was taken to the hospital and declared dead.

Villagers claim that monkeys have been a scourge on the populace for the last few months and forest officials are not doing enough to help, The New Indian Express reported. Aside from being aggressive to people, the monkeys have been destroying crops.

Primates have been waging war against humans in india for a long time. The latest fatality came after a recent spate of monkey-related deaths in the country. One of the primates picked up a stone and dropped it down from a terrace onto a four month-old baby in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh state. And last month in the same state in the city of Mathura, a crazed monkey attacked 100 people in 10 days.

In May last year, a monkey killed a 60-year-old man and injured nine others after going on the rampage through a town in central India. Last October a 12-day-old Indian boy was snatched from his mother and killed by a monkey on the outskirts of Agra.

A few months earlier, a group of monkeys had attacked two foreign tourists at India’s famous Taj Mahal. Police have experimented with using slingshots to take aim at the monkeys, hoping they would be scared off merely by the sight of them. And over the summer, Almora city in northern India announced that it was going to sterilise 1,000 monkeys.