PDP floors APC for Kaduna Assembly seat

Sunday, January 26, 2020 11:58 am


PDP

With 19,815 votes to 19,688 votes, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Mrs Comfort Amwe of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as winner of the rerun election for Sanga constituency seat in the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

The result of the rerun election which was conducted in 14 polling units in the local government was announced by the Returning Officer, Salihu Kargi of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

Announcing the results in Gwantu on Sunday, Kargi said Amwe polled 19,815 votes to defeat Haliru Gambo-Dangana of the APC who scored 19,688 votes.

 

