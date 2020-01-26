PDP wins another Federal Constituency seat in Bauchi

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has been declared winner of another Federal Constituency seat in Bauchi State.

The candidate of the party, Alhaji Madaki Gololo was declared winner of Gamawa Federal Constituency election held on Saturday.

Announcing the result in Gamawa town on Sunday, the Returning Officer, Dr Abubakar Mayin of Federal University, Dutse, said Gololo polled 21,223 votes to defeat his rival, Isa Wabu of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), who secured 15,004 votes.

Other candidates that contested are Dahiru Alhaji of ACP, Mustapha Ahmed of GPN, Ibrahim Aliyu of Merger Party and Bashir Dogowa of ADC who scored 102 votes, 248 votes, 78 votes and 152 votes respectively.

Others are Waziri Isa of PRP who scored 47 votes, Umar Husseini of DPC with 53 votes, and Alhaji Umar of APP with 20 votes.

Hon. Auwal Jatau, the candidate PDP had earlier been declared the winner of Saturday’s supplementary elections for Zaki Federal Constituency in Bauchi state.

Announcing the result in Zaki town on Saturday, the Returning Officer, Prof. Ahmed Kutama of Federal University, Dutse, said Jatau polled 15,405 votes to defeat his closest rival, Umar Tata of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who secured 15,307 votes.