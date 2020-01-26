Police in Bauchi nab runaway killer of girlfriend

Police in Bauchi nab runaway killer of girlfriend

Sunday, January 26, 2020 8:17 pm


Police in Bauchi nab runaway killer of girlfriend

Bauchi State Police Command said it had apprehended a man, Solomon Peters, who allegedly stabbed his girlfriend, Miss Patience Zakari, to death in Bauchi following a disagreement over telephone call.

Peters was all edged to have taken to his heels after committing the heinous crime in the early hours of Friday.

Police Public Relations Officer in charge of Bauchi Command, DSP Kamal Abubakar, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi that the suspect was arrested on Sunday in a yet to be disclosed location and is currently undergoing interrogation at the Command headquarters.

“The Bauchi state police command, after swinging into action following the killing of Miss Patience Zakari,has apprehended the suspect,whose name is Solomon Peters.

“He is now in our custody and currently undergoing interrogations by our officers.

“He will be thoroughly investigated and charged to court for culpable homicide,” said the PPRO.

The killing occurred in the house of the deceased in Gwallameji area of Bauchi metropolis in the early hours of Friday.

A telephone call from another male friend of the deceased had resulted in a heated argument, resulting in violent scuffle that led to jealous Peters stabbing Patience with a knife, before taking to his heels.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    20 mins ago

    PDP wins 4 seats in Sokoto re-run elections
    28 mins ago

    How to celebrate my 60th birthday – Kwara Governor
    1 hour ago

    ‘I am not a spare tyre’ – Bauchi Deputy Gov.
    1 hour ago

    Obaseki’s endorsement: Call, Umahi, Senator Danjuma to order, Orbih tells Secondus
    1 hour ago

    Police nab 86 alleged Eiye, Aiye cult members in Ikorodu
    2 hours ago

    Kogi politics: Former Gov. Idris, son, reject call for expulsion from PDP
    2 hours ago

    How Buhari is changing Niger Delta- Presidency
    3 hours ago

    Jibrin: I was rigged out, but I have accepted the result