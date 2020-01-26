Police nab 86 alleged Eiye, Aiye cult members in Ikorodu

No fewer than 86 cult suspects have been arrested by the Lagos Police Command at Adamo Community, Imota Local Council Development Area, of Ikorodu.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Bala Elkana, made this known in a statement issued in Lagos on Sunday said that 65 cultists were earlier arrested at Ijede and an additional 21 cultists were arrested on Saturday at Imota.

“The suspects belong to two rival cult groups, Aiye and Eiye Confraternity and mobilised from Emure and Adamo communities to unleash terror on residents of Adamo community and its environs.

“Eleven assorted pistols of different calibre with large quantity of ammunition were recovered from the suspects.

“The suspects confessed to be responsible for series of violent attacks, murder and armed robbery incidents recorded in Ikorodu area of Lagos State. The suspects will be charged to court,” he said.

He said that the arrests were carried out in a joint operation with operatives from Imota Police Station, Rapid Response Squad, Special Anti-Robbery Squad and Area N Command.

Elkana said the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, who established Special Strike Force on Social Miscreants, was committed to addressing the menace of cultism and youth gangsterism in the state.

The police spokesman added that police operatives deployed to Ipaja area on Anti-Traffic Robbery Patrol (motorcycle patrol) arrested three male traffic robbery suspects.

Elkana said that the suspects specialised in snatching hand bags, phones and money from unsuspecting members of the public.

“They mostly operate between 4:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. Items recovered from them include phones and bags snatched from three different victims.

“The suspects have been charged to court,” he said.

Elkana added that operatives from Ipaja Division arrested two notorious suspects who specialised in car snatching and stealing vehicles from parking spaces; mostly in worship centres.

“On Jan. 1, 2020, the suspects stole a Toyota corolla saloon car at a church in Shagari Estate Ipaja and moved the vehicle to Ijagba village in Sango Ota, Ogun State.

“Detectives from Ipaja Police Station recovered the vehicle at about 4:00 p.m. of the same date from the suspects.

“The suspects have also been charged to court,” Elkana said.