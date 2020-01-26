Re-run elections: PDP records ‘total victory’ in Akwa Ibom

It was a total win for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the re-run elections conducted for the State and National Assembly seat seats by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on Saturday.

The re-run eelection held in Essien Udim for the House of Assembly, House of Representatives and Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District for the Senate.

In the result of the election announced by Returning Officer for the Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District, Prof. Robert Dode on Sunday, Senator Christopher Ekpenyong of PDP was declared the winner of the senatorial rerun poll, with the score of 134,717 votes.

He defeated his main opponent, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 83,820 votes.

In the same vein, PDP won the House of Representatives seat. The party’s candidate, Mr Nsikak Ekong polled 45,366 votes to defeat Mr Emmanuel Akpan of the APC who scored 22,757 votes.

In the the House of Assembly supplementary election, PDP’s Esse Umoh was declared the winner of the poll with 18,999 votes to Mr Nse Ntuen of APC’s 7,108 votes.

But Akpabio and Ntuen had announced their withdrawal from the election a day to the poll over alleged partisanship of INEC and the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mike Igini.