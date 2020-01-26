Re-run polls: APC, AA win in Imo

Sunday, January 26, 2020 3:43 pm


INEC officials sorting and counting ballots 

Mrs Marian Onuoha, aka Mama Sure P, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has emerged the winner of rerun election for the Isiala Mbano/Okigwe/Onuimo Federal Constituency seat conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission on Saturday.

The APC candidate defeated her Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Obinna Onwubariri, with 23,690 votes, to 10,010 votes, according to  result announced by the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. Francis Chukwuemeka Ezeonu.

He said,  “At the end of the poll, APC (Marian Odinaka Onuoha) scored 23,690 votes, PDP (Onwubuariri Obinna Kingsley) scored 10,010 votes, while APGA (Onyeiwu Uchenna Ubah) came 3rd with 263 votes. “28 number of political parties contested the election.

Also, in the  Njaba state constituency, Hon. Uju Onwudiwe of  Action Alliance  (AA)  was declared winner of the supplementary election with 6,142 votes.

He defeated  Charles Abia of  PDP who got 5,487 votes to win the election.

