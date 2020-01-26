Supplementary poll: APC, PDP win in Cross River

Nigeria’s two major political parties, the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress were victorious in the supplementary legislative elections conducted in Cross River on Saturday.

While Mr Alex Egbonna of the All Progressives Congress (APC), winner of the House of Representatives election for Yakurr/Abi Federal Constituency, Mr Davies Etta of the PDP was declared winner of Abi constituency seat in the State House of Assembly.

While announcing the result of the Federal constituency election on Sunday at the collation center in Ugep, Yakurr Local Government Area, Dr Alalibo Johnson, State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) said the APC candidate got 29,716 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Mr John Lebo of the PDP who secured 26,039 votes.

On the other hand, Mr Davies Etta of the PDP won the Abi constituency seat in the State House of Assembly with 13, 349 votes to defeat his closest rirval, Mr Eyeng Iwqara of the APC who had 8, 792 votes.

The REC, however, said that, INEC cancelled election in Afafanyi/Igonigoni Ward, consisting of eight polling units with combined total of 5,616 registered voters, due to violence.