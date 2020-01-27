A’Ibom re-run election: Police arrest 79 suspects

The Nigeria Police Force, Akwa Ibom Command, said it had arrested 79 suspects, who were allegedly involved in election related offences during Saturday’s re-run election at Essien Udim Local Government Area.

Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Nnudam Fredrick, disclosed this in statement issued in Uyo on Monday on the re-run election.

Fredrick added that 25 corps members and 21 security personnel were abducted during the re-run exercise held on Jan. 25 in the area.

According to him, the election was generally peaceful, but for the few skirmishes at ward 10 unit 6, where some ad hoc staff were abducted and electoral materials diverted into a politician’s home at Ukana Ikot Ntuen in Essien Udim.

“Acting on a distress call that INEC Supervisors and ad hoc staff, security agents attached to Ward 10, Unit 6 were abducted and electoral materials seized and diverted to a premises at Ukana Ikot Ntuen in Essien Udim LGA.

“Later identified as the residence of one Ibanga Akpabio, the DCP in-charge of Operations, Akwa Ibom State Police Command, DCP Auwal Musa Muhammed swung into action and rescued 25 corps members and 21 security personnel.

“All the electoral materials were recovered and 79 suspects arrested at the aforementioned residence.

“Investigation is in progress and further development will be communicated promptly,” Fredrick said.

The police spokesman said investigation was ongoing, promising to keep the public informed on the situation.

He commended Akwa Ibom people for conducting themselves peacefully during the re-run and thanked other security agencies and stakeholders for their efforts in making the exercise successful.