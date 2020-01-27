Coronavirus: Gates Foundation gives $10m to China, Africa

Coronavirus: Gates Foundation gives $10m to China, Africa

Monday, January 27, 2020 1:14 pm


Bill Gates: One of the world’s richest men

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation says it is immediately committing $10 million in emergency funds and technical support to help frontline responders in China and Africa accelerate their efforts to contain the global spread of novel Coronavirus.

The foundation in a statement released on its website on Monday said that it was committing $5 million to the coronavirus response in China, and was already working with a range of Chinese public and private sector partners to accelerate national and international cooperation.

It said that the international cooperation would be in the areas of critical need, including efforts to identify and confirm cases, safely isolate and care for patients and accelerate the development of treatments and vaccines.

According to the foundation, its partners include the National Health Commission and Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention; the National Natural Science Foundation of China.

Others are various research institutes affiliated with the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Xiamen University and Sinopharm China National Biotec Group.

The foundation further said it would immediately commit $5 million to assist the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in scaling up public health measures against coronavirus among African Union member states.

“These measures will include technical support to implement the screening and treatment of suspected cases, laboratory confirmation of 2019-nCoV diagnoses and the safe isolation and care of identified cases,” it said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new coronavirus (known as 2019-nCoV) was first reported in Wuhan City, China, on Dec. 31, 2019, and has since been detected in 10 other countries, including Thailand, Japan, France and the US.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), as at Jan. 26, there has been 2014 confirmed cases of 2019-nCoV, and at least 56 people have died from the virus which is from the same family as SARS and the common cold.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is guided by the belief that every life has equal value, and works to help all people lead healthy, and productive lives.

In developing countries, it focuses on improving people’s health and giving them the chance to lift themselves out of hunger and extreme poverty.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 mins ago

    Woman docked for allegedly pouring hot water on 12-year-old girl
    19 mins ago

    Djokovic leads tennis community in mourning ‘mentor’ Bryant
    26 mins ago

    Real number of Wuhan coronavirus cases is 25,000, says expert
    39 mins ago

    Lagos biosafety laboratory begins operation
    43 mins ago

    NAF destroys ISWAP staging area in Borno
    1 hour ago

    AMOTEKUN: Malami’s too many‘illegalities’
    1 hour ago

    Just in: Maryam Sanda sentenced to death for killing husband
    2 hours ago

    Amotekun: The Case for Immediate Remaking of the Police System in Nigeria