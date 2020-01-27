Court grants Shehu Sani N10m bail

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Monday afternoon granted Comrade Shehu Sani N10 million bail with one surety in like sum, following the arraignment of the former senator on a two-count charge bordering on fraud earlier in the day by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Sani pleaded not guilty to the charges and Justice Inyang Ekwo had adjourned proceedings to later in the day after the defence counsel, Abdul Ibrahim, asked for bail for his client.

While arguing the bail application on resumption of proceedings the lawyer said his client needs time to attends his family, businesses and prepare adequately for trial.

He also assured the court that his client will not interfere with witnesses.

But EFCC’s lawyer, Abba Mohammed, opposed the bail application, arguing that the suspect may interfere with witnesses.

However in his ruling, Justice Ekwo said the prosecution has failed to convince the court on why the suspect should not be granted bail.

He therefore granted Sani bail in the sum of N10m.

The Senator is to produce a surety that has a landed property that is worth the bail sum.

The Judge also ordered the defendant to submit his international passport to the court while he should also not travel outside the country without the permission of the court.

He added that defendant should remain in EFCC custody pending the fulfilment of his bail while the matter was adjourned to February 24, for the commencement of trial.

Count One of the charges reads: That you, Shehu Sani on or about the 20th of November 2019, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to defraud, obtained the sum of Fifteen Thousand United States of America Dollars (USD 15.000.00) cash from Alhajj Sani Dauda (ASD) under the false pretence that the money was meant to bribe four (4) Judges and a Prosecutor, pursuant to your discussion with the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), during which he informed you that he has directed the four Judges not to hear any case between Alhaji Sani Dauda (ASD) and Abubakar Musa, which representation you knew to be false, contrary to and punishable under section 1(1) and (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act, No. 14 of 2006.

The former Senator has been in the custody of EFCC since he was arrested late December.