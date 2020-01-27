Egypt sentences 37 to jail for joining Islamic State

Egypt sentences 37 to jail for joining Islamic State

Monday, January 27, 2020 3:26 pm


Fighters of Islamic-State:

An Egyptian court, on Monday sentenced 37 people to jail terms including life imprisonment for joining or supporting Islamic State’s Sinai Province affiliate, judicial sources said.

Militants loyal to Islamic State have been waging an insurgency in the north of the Sinai Peninsula and other parts of the country that has killed hundreds of soldiers, police, and residents.

“A Cairo criminal court sentenced eight defendants to life terms and 29 to terms ranging from one to 15 years, after prosecutors accused them of planning attacks, promoting the group’s ideology in prisons, and financing its cells.

“Seven were acquitted,” the judicial sources said.

The defendants, all of whom pleaded not guilty, can appeal against the sentence at the court of cassation, Egypt’s top civilian court.

“Separately, another Cairo criminal court referred the cases of three men accused over a 2018 failed assassination attempt against Alexandria’s security chief to Egypt’s top religious authority, paving the way for possible death sentences,’’ the sources added.

Prosecutors said that the defendants were part of a militant group called Hasm, which the government describes as an armed wing of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood.

The group, however, denied any link with any militant activity. (Reuters/NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    T-cell therapy: Viable option for treatment of all cancers — Virologist
    2 hours ago

    Kogi: Gov. Bello, Deputy begin second tenure
    2 hours ago

    How we drafted social investments into APC manifesto- Osinbajo
    2 hours ago

    Court grants Shehu Sani N10m bail
    3 hours ago

    Why Court sentenced Maryam Sanda to death for husband’s murder
    3 hours ago

    Just in: Yahaya Bello ‘breaks record’ on inauguration for second term
    3 hours ago

    Egypt’s top court upholds ban on face veil at Flagship University
    4 hours ago

    Woman docked for allegedly pouring hot water on 12-year-old girl