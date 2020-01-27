Egypt’s top court upholds ban on face veil at Flagship University

Female faculty members at a flagship university in Egypt will not be able to wear the niqab, or full face veil, ruled the country’s top administrative court as it upheld a ban, state media reported on Monday.

The High Administrative Court turned down an appeal by 80 researchers who favour the veil against a 2015 decision by the president of Cairo University banning them from wearing the niqab at the university.

Monday’s verdict is final and cannot be appealed.

The State Commissioner Authority, an advisory body, had recommended a continuation of a ban on face veils, saying the wearing of such garments affects the education process and communication between students and faculty members.

Thanks to its Sunni Muslim majority, Egypt has seen a huge increase in the number of women wearing veils, or headscarves with full face veils.

A majority of Islamic scholars say they believe wearing a headscarf is a must; however few consider the niqab obligatory.

Egypt does not oblige women to cover their heads with a scarf, unlike other Muslim states such as Saudi Arabia and Iran. (dpa/NAN)