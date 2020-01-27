Activist and former Senator, Shehu Sani was on Monday morning docked at Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on two counts charges of advance free fraud by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges in which he was accused by the EFCC on collecting the sum of $15, 000 from a Kaduna based businessman, Alhaji Sani Dauda as a bribe for the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad for the purpose of influencing a pending matter before the court.

The former Senator was also accused of collecting $10,000 from the same businessman to bribe the acting Chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu

His lawyers asked the court for bail after he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

But EFCC’s lawyer said he needed time to study the application.

Consequently, the presiding judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, stepped down the hearing of the bail application to 12 noon to enable the prosecutor study the bail application.

Sani has been in the custody of EFCC since he was arrested late December, 2019.