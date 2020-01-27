Fresh Plateau attack: Death toll rises to 15

Monday, January 27, 2020 6:44 pm


The Police in Plateau say the death toll in the Sunday night attack on Kwatas village in Bokkos Local Government Area of the state by gunmen has risen to 15.

ASP Abu Gabriel, the command’s spokesman, who disclosed this to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bokkos on Monday, said two more victims had died, raising the number to 15.

“Two of the wounded persons receiving treatment at the Cottage Hospital, Bokkos, died this afternoon, bringing the number of casualties to 15.

“Doctors in the hospital are trying their best in the treatment of those wounded to prevent further loss of lives; all of them are responding to treatment,” he said.

Gabriel, who said security operatives were on top of the situation, dispelled rumours that shooting and killing were ongoing in the village in which most houses were reportedly razed by the attackers.

According to him, “deployment of combined security personnel to the village has been done and the situation is under control now.”

The police spokesman appealed to the people of Bokkos and the entire state to remain calm as efforts were being made to track down the perpetrators to face the wrath of the law.

The attack is the second in the last two weeks, as 12 persons had earlier been killed in Kulben village in Kombun District of Mangu Local Government Area of the state by gunmen

  • Odogwu_Aganaga says:
    January 27, 2020 at 6:49 pm

    “to make nigeria one is a task that must be accomplished . . . .” so declared jack gowon; “nigeria unity is not negotiable . . . .” ibid. has gowon spoken on the present happenings in his “one nigeria”??? his silence is tantamount to complicity with the present state of affairs; sad; too sad

