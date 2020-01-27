Just in: Yahaya Bello ‘breaks record’ on inauguration for second term

In a step considered unprecedented, Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yayaha Bello, on Monday announced members of his new cabinet immediately he was sworn in for a second term of office.

The governor rounded off the long speech he delivered after his inauguration with the announcement of names of key aides and commissioners designate right from the podium.

He also gave the names of the commissioner nominees.

Those nominated are Fanwo Kingsley, Bashir Gegu, Engr. Abubakar Ohere, Wemi Jones, Asiru Idris, Omofaiye Adewale, Isah Achaba, Abdulsalam Didat, David Apeh and Joseph Baron Okwoli. Others are O’Neil Ejigbo, Idris Musa, Wemi Jones, Abdulmumini Danga, Dr Saka Haruna, Hajia Fatima Kabir Buba, Gabriel Yunusa Olofu and Mohammed Sani Ibrahim.

In Nigeria, it usually took new governors weeks or months of horse trading and juggling of political interests before announcement of names of commissioners designate and constitution of cabinet.

Therefore, the announcement by Bello is considered the first since Nigeria’s return to democracy.

The governor, after announcing the names of commissioners designates, also asked the State House of Assembly to reconvene tomorrow for screening of the nominees.

The Governor promised to swear in the nominees on Wednesday if the lawmakers can conclude their screening on Tuesday.

