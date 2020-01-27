Kogi: Gov. Bello, Deputy begin second tenure

Kogi: Gov. Bello, Deputy begin second tenure

Monday, January 27, 2020 3:13 pm


Governor Yahaya Bello being sworn in for second term of office in Lokoja on Monday

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Kogi State Governor, Alh. Yahaya Bello and his Deputy Chief Edward Onoja have been inaugurated for a second term.

The inauguration took place Monday inside the Glass House of Government House, Lokoja.

State Chief Judge, Justice Nasir Ajanah administered the oat of office on the Bello and Onoja in a ceremony that was on live television. Dignitaries at the ceremony include the All Progressives Congress, APC, National Chairman Com Adams Oshiomhole, Ekiti State Governor Dr. Kayode Fayemi and his Kwara State counterpart Governor Abdulrazaq. Others are Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and Prof. Zulum Governor of Borno State. Minister of Youths and Sports Development Hon.Sunday Dare, Minister of Transport Hon. Rotimi Amaechi among others.

Traditional rulers at the ceremony were led by the Attah Igala HRM. Dr. Ameh Oboni II and the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland HRM Ado Ibrahim.

The governor in his address assured people of the State of better days ahead in his second tenure.

He also took the unprecedented step of announcing the names of his commissioner nominees at the event.

Those nominated are Fanwo Kingsley, Bashir Gegu, Engr. Abubakar Ohere, Wemi Jones, Asiru Idris, Omofaiye Adewale, Isah Achaba, Abdulsalam Didat, David Apeh and Joseph Baron Okwoli.

Others are O’Neil Ejigbo, Idris Musa, Wemi Jones, Abdulmumini Danga, Dr Saka Haruna, Hajia Fatima Kabir Buba, Gabriel Yunusa Olofu and Mohammed Sani Ibrahim.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    18 mins ago

    How we drafted social investments into APC manifesto- Osinbajo
    25 mins ago

    Court grants Shehu Sani N10m bail
    1 hour ago

    Why Court sentenced Maryam Sanda to death for husband’s murder
    1 hour ago

    Just in: Yahaya Bello ‘breaks record’ on inauguration for second term
    2 hours ago

    Egypt’s top court upholds ban on face veil at Flagship University
    2 hours ago

    Woman docked for allegedly pouring hot water on 12-year-old girl
    2 hours ago

    Coronavirus: Gates Foundation gives $10m to China, Africa
    2 hours ago

    Djokovic leads tennis community in mourning ‘mentor’ Bryant