Re-run elections: APC records massive win in Kano

Re-run elections: APC records massive win in Kano

Monday, January 27, 2020 12:10 am


Doguwa

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has declared the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa as the winner of Doguwa/Tudun Wada federal constituency seat in the rerun election conducted on Saturday.

INEC declared that Doguwa, as winner having polled 66, 667 against his People’s Democratic Party (PDP) rival who scored 6, 323.

Doguwa was the majority leader of House of Representatives before his election was annulled by the Tribunal and the Court of Appeal.

With his victory, he has regained his seat at the House of Representatives.

Hon. Munir Babba Dan’Agundi also regained his seat to represent Kumbotso Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives after scoring 32, 114 against the PDP candidate, Hon. Umar Balla who got 31, 258.

But the election into the Kiru/Bebeji federal constituency proved to be an exception with the PDP candidate winning with a score of 48, 641 against the APC candidate who got 13, 507.

APC also won the re-run elections for the Madobi and Minjibir state constituencies.

In Madobi, APC scored 25, 403 to beat the PDP which got 23, 625, while in Minjibir the APC polled 18, 455 to defeat the PDP with 17, 607 votes.

In the other results of the rerun into the State House of Assembly, in Rogo state constituency, APC scored 26, 730 to beat the PDP with 26, 362 votes while in Bunkure, the APC also won with 20, 566 votes against the opposition PDP’s 19, 941.

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY RE-RUN ELECTION RESULTS

  1. Tudun Wada/Doguwa APC 66, 667 PDP 6, 323
  2. Kumbotso APC 32, 114 PDP 31, 258
  3. Kiru/Bebeji APC 13, 507 PDP 48, 641

STATE ASSEMBLY RE-RUN ELECTION RESULTS

  1. Madobi APC 25, 403 PDP 23, 625
  2. Minjibir APC 18, 455 PDP 17, 607
  3. Rogo APC 26, 730 PDP 26, 362
  4. Bunkure APC 20, 566, PDP 19, 94
Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    11 mins ago

    Late Chima Ikwunado: Police orders fresh autopsy
    55 mins ago

    2020 UTME: JAMB registers 700,000 candidates in 2 weeks
    1 hour ago

    2023: Wike reveals plot by ‘anti-democratic forces’ to take over Rivers
    2 hours ago

    Just in: Basketball legend, Kobe Bryant, dies in copter crash
    2 hours ago

    One dead as Lassa fever hits Kogi
    2 hours ago

    Dr Sid, Simi’s 5 year-old marriage crashes
    2 hours ago

    Edo 2020: PDP lawmaker declares supports for Obaseki
    3 hours ago

    PDP wins 4 seats in Sokoto re-run elections