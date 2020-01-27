Re-run elections: APC records massive win in Kano

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has declared the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa as the winner of Doguwa/Tudun Wada federal constituency seat in the rerun election conducted on Saturday.

INEC declared that Doguwa, as winner having polled 66, 667 against his People’s Democratic Party (PDP) rival who scored 6, 323.

Doguwa was the majority leader of House of Representatives before his election was annulled by the Tribunal and the Court of Appeal.

With his victory, he has regained his seat at the House of Representatives.

Hon. Munir Babba Dan’Agundi also regained his seat to represent Kumbotso Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives after scoring 32, 114 against the PDP candidate, Hon. Umar Balla who got 31, 258.

But the election into the Kiru/Bebeji federal constituency proved to be an exception with the PDP candidate winning with a score of 48, 641 against the APC candidate who got 13, 507.

APC also won the re-run elections for the Madobi and Minjibir state constituencies.

In Madobi, APC scored 25, 403 to beat the PDP which got 23, 625, while in Minjibir the APC polled 18, 455 to defeat the PDP with 17, 607 votes.

In the other results of the rerun into the State House of Assembly, in Rogo state constituency, APC scored 26, 730 to beat the PDP with 26, 362 votes while in Bunkure, the APC also won with 20, 566 votes against the opposition PDP’s 19, 941.

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY RE-RUN ELECTION RESULTS

Tudun Wada/Doguwa APC 66, 667 PDP 6, 323 Kumbotso APC 32, 114 PDP 31, 258 Kiru/Bebeji APC 13, 507 PDP 48, 641

STATE ASSEMBLY RE-RUN ELECTION RESULTS

Madobi APC 25, 403 PDP 23, 625 Minjibir APC 18, 455 PDP 17, 607 Rogo APC 26, 730 PDP 26, 362 Bunkure APC 20, 566, PDP 19, 94