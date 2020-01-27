Re-run elections: EFCC arrests 2 for vote buying in Ogun

Re-run elections: EFCC arrests 2 for vote buying in Ogun

Monday, January 27, 2020 6:14 pm


Segun Alaga(L) and Bamidele Falegan( R) (1)

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Saturday, January 25, 2020, arrested two suspected electoral criminals for their involvement in vote buying during the Federal House of Representatives rerun election in Ogun State.

The suspects, one Alaga Segun and Bamidele Falegan, who claimed to be agents of a prominent opposition party in the state (name withheld) were arrested at the Odomowo Oko Polling Unit in the Ijebu Ode area of the state.

Segun, the first suspect to be arrested was in possession of the sum of N149,000 (One Hundred and Forty-nine Thousand Naira), out of N150, 000.00 (One Hundred and Fifty Thousand) he claimed was given to him by his accomplice, Falegan, to induce voters during the exercise.

Upon interrogation on their fraudulent activity, Falegan, confessed to have received the money from one Taiwo Shote, a lawyer and an opposition party candidate in the election. The suspects will soon be charged to court.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    17 mins ago

    A’Ibom re-run election: Police arrest 79 suspects
    25 mins ago

    U.S. woman returns beer mug stolen 55 years ago
    44 mins ago

    El-Rufai: Tomato Jos investment confirms Kaduna State business-friendliness
    54 mins ago

    Lagos Bans Okada, Tricycles in 15 Local Councils
    3 hours ago

    T-cell therapy: Viable option for treatment of all cancers — Virologist
    3 hours ago

    Egypt sentences 37 to jail for joining Islamic State
    3 hours ago

    Kogi: Gov. Bello, Deputy begin second tenure
    3 hours ago

    How we drafted social investments into APC manifesto- Osinbajo